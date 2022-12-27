Local company bringing Kwanzaa Festival to downtown Kalamazoo

Christmas may be over, but another holiday is just beginning. Kwanzaa is a weeklong celebration honoring African Heritage, and one local company is bringing the Kalamazoo community together to celebrate it.

“I think it's important that we are just continuously celebrating ourselves and one another in our community,” said Yolanda Lavender, chief creative officer for Soul Artistry.

Lavender says Kwanzaa is the perfect opportunity to bring the community together.

Kwanzaa is celebrated with a table decorated with things like fruit, vegetables, a unity cup, and the Kinara that holds the seven candles, which represent the holiday’s seven principles.

“Today the principal for today is kujichagulia, which means self-determination,” Lavender said about each day of the holiday holding different meanings. For kujichagulia, they’re practicing self-determination through self-care.

“We'll be focusing on self-care here at the space, and just making sure that the community understands the importance of self-care and wellness, specifically the black community,” she said.

The holiday is celebratred through January 1, and Soul Artistry has an event planned for each day at the The Space, located at 320 E. Michigan Ave.

