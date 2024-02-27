LIVE RESULTS: Michigan primary voters from both parties head to polls

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are heavy favorites to win their respective parties' primaries in Michigan on Tuesday. Voters began visiting the polls at 7 a.m. local time.

You can watch Scripps News' livestreamed coverage of voting and results here.

The GOP ballot

Trump and Nikki Haley, the United States' former ambassador to the United Nations, are both on the GOP ballot, as are other candidates who have already ended their campaigns, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

The results of the Michigan Republican primary race will not be fully decided on Tuesday.

The Republican National Committee has ruled that only Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina are allowed to nominate a presidential candidate before March 1. But Michigan's primary this year was moved up to a date earlier than that cutoff, as part of changes to the electoral calendar under the Democratic National Committee. This means the pool of available GOP delegates will be split.

Nineteen of 55 available Michigan delegates will be awarded on Tuesday. The 26 remaining delegates will be awarded during GOP caucus events on Saturday, March 2.

The Democratic ballot

President Joe Biden is expected to get the majority of the democratic vote. Other candidates on the ballot include Rep. Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson.

But President Biden's stiffest competition is likely to come from voters who are campaigning to send a message about his approach to the Israel-Hamas war.

A group called "Listen to Michigan" is urging voters to vote "uncommitted" in the primary.

If "uncommitted" receives enough votes, the Democratic Party can send uncommitted delegates to the national convention, who would not be required to support President Biden or any other candidate.

A recent Emerson College poll showed close to 30% of Michigan voters under 30 planned to vote "uncommitted" on Tuesday.

Most polls in Michigan will close at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Four counties in the state that observe Central Time will close an hour later, at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com