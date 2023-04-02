Lansing Community College choir shows support for MSU through music video

LANSING, Mich. — Many people are still continuing to wrap their arms around the Michigan State University community after the mass shooting that took place back in February. The Lansing Community College Concert Choir decided to show their support by making a public music video.

Members of the choir can be seen performing "The Lighthouse" by Andy Beck in the video. You can also spot some members wearing MSU gear and pictures from the campus of MSU.

Music program faculty chair Dr. Jonathan Ten Brink says creating this video was a way for them to process what happened and also let MSU know they are there for them.

"The words speak of one individual reaching out and standing to help guide the other individual through struggle. And our idea was let's be there for each other," Ten Brink said. "I can be your light house, you can be my light house. While sometimes we can't see our ways through the challenges, we can have someone else to help guide us through."

To watch the full video, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook