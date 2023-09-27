Kelce brothers drop new podcast amid Taylor Swift hype

A new episode of "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" dropped on Wednesday, marking the brothers' first podcast since Travis Kelce was spotted with pop star Taylor Swift on Sunday.

Travis Kelce, a star tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs, invited Swift to a Chiefs game. Swift agreed and spent the game with the Kelces' mother in a luxury suite. Swift was later seen with Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead Stadium as the two headed to a team dinner at a nearby restaurant.

Their friendship has drawn lots of discussion on whether the two are in some sort of romantic relationship.

"How does it feel that Taylor Swift finally put you on the map?" Jason Kelce asked.

"Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up," Travis Kelce said. "I just thought it was awesome that everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, the friends and family. She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course."

Travis Kelce said it is a game he'll never forget.

Jason Kelce noted that sales for his brother's jerseys increased 400% this week following the Chiefs' win over the Bears.

"Swifties are also part of Chiefs kingdom," Travis Kelce said.

Travis Kelce said that Kansas City coach Andy Reid has been calling himself "Cupid." He said that Reid met the Swift family in Philadelphia when Reid coached the Eagles.

"He could have been in the background the whole time," he said.

Travis Kelce noted the attention he has drawn, including having photographers stationed outside of his home.

"I know I brought all this attention to me," he said. "I am the one who did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everyone how [hurt] I was I didn't get to meet Taylor.

"I think what's real is that it's my personal life, and I want to respect her life," Kelce added. "She is not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys' shows."

