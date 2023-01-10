Kalamazoo providing 'makeovers' to local businesses

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo is using ARPA funds to help local businesses upgrade parts of their property.

"I think that what we’re hearing from our community is people want to see results with dollars that are invested," said Melody Daacon, neighborhood and special projects coordinator.

She said the city used the Foundation For Excellence funds to make upgrades to three business located on E. Main Street. Now with $750,000 from the city's ARPA funds, they plan to give 15 more businesses some TLC.

"Each business is eligible to apply for a $25,000 facade grant. A facade grant includes awning, lighting, ADA accessibility entrance, window repairs," Daacon said.

Owners will be able to use the money to make changes to the inside and the street facing side of their building. Daacon said it's kind of like a "facial," but for your business.

“The other grant that they would be eligible for is $25,000 white box grant which is for inside build out to improve interior of the space," she added.

The overall goal of this initiative is to help business attract more customers, starting with making sure they look their best.

"This is an easy, really visible eye popping way to like drive by for example, east side and say 'woah, something has been going on here' and you’re able to say some of these investments came from the city of Kalamazoo," she said.

Before upgrades can be made, businesses have to receive three bids from a local contractor, then the city will choose the lowest bid.

There is already a waitlist. To join, click here.

