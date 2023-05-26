'I was living to use and using to live': Kalamazoo man nearly three years sober after drug treatment court

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Treatment courts have served around 1.5 billion people in the United States for over three decades.

In West Michigan, they're saving communities thousands of tax dollars by giving those with substance abuse disorders, the tools to turn their lives around.

One Kalamazoo addict in recovery has turned his life around with the help of a program in Van Buren County.

34-year-old Malachi Trevino is nearly three years clean and sober, but he wasn't anywhere close to that back in 2019.

"Before I was arrested, I was living to use and using to live," said Malachi Trevino, an addict in recovery. "I’ve probably been arrested 20 times," he said.

Trevino has a lengthy record which started when he was just 17 years old.

His troubles stem from the loss of both of his parents. He said his dad passed from cancer, and his mom from addiction.

"When you’re going through all of this trauma as a kid, you just start burying this stuff. It is like escaping reality. Then all of a sudden, it was a weekend thing, then maybe once a week, and then before I knew it, it was an everyday thing," said Trevino.

Around four years ago, he realized he needed help, noticing he was following his mom's footsteps too closely.

"I remember looking in the mirror one day, and I could see me slowly dying also," said Trevino.

Trevino was arrested shortly after later, but it was the push he said he needed. He said he found a good group of people who believed in him, a 12-step program and drug treatment court which was part of his probation.

"When someone starts with us in phase one, it is pretty intense," said Van Buren County 7th District Court Judge Michael McKay. "30 meetings in 30 days. The contact they have with the court and our case managers is very intensive in the beginning and gradually tapers off as they get towards graduation, and as they prepare to do this one their own," he said.

The program aims to reduce crime and has proven to do just that.

Since its beginning in Van Buren County, it has served over 600 men and women with substance abuse disorders.

Malachi is one of the 600.

"I needed some structure. At first, it is really hard, they have your doing all these different things. There’s classes and therapy and drop lines and stuff, so you know, I really had to sit, and they gave me the tools to work on myself. I just had to apply them," said Trevino.

He did apply himself and graduated in the minimum amount of time — 18 months. Participants have up to five years to finish.

Judge McKay said it's rare to finish the program that quickly.

"For everyone, it is a process right? It is their own path. What you get through the program whether it is 18 months or five years, you get someone at the end who graduates who has changed their life right? It is great to see this transformation," said Judge McKay.

Read Malachi's testimony to Judge McKay below:

Malachi made the transformation, making necessary changes and mending relationships.

"I’ve got a stable job now with benefits and good pay. I became a dad. I’m present for my children’s lives today. I got my recovery coach certificate through drug recovery court also," said Trevino.

Trevino is not the guy he was over a decade ago, and he said he works hard every day to make sure he doesn't get back to that.

"Today, I am present for life. I do take it all in. I don’t have to pick up and use over it," he said.

Malachi said while time doesn't allow him right now, he does hope to one day give back to those looking to change their lives like he did and become a sponsor himself.

In the United States, there are more than 4,000 drug treatment courts serving 150,000 people each year.

