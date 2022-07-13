GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Six pro-life supporters were arrested Wednesday morning during a protest in front of the Heritage Clinic for Women on Fulton Street.

“We’re all just a bunch of Christians out here to uphold the law, both God’s which says abortion is murder and now thankfully man’s law that now agrees with that,” said Jordan, a pro-life supporter who was demonstrating Wednesday morning. “So, we’re out here to save babies' lives and uphold that law, serving Christ because Christ gave his life for many, for all who would repent and believe in Him.”

Jordan was among the group of 40 protesters who were on the sidewalk holding bibles and pro-life signs.

Within minutes the police were called.

“The building called 9-1-1 and said there was a group blocking the entrances. So, the police officers went and sure enough there’s about 40 protesters there, and three of them were leaning against the door,” said Police Chief Eric Winstrom. “The officers let them know that the individuals inside want access to that door. It’s a private building. So, they were warned several times that they’d be arrested for trespassing if they did not move away from the door.”

None moved, he said, including the people who were blocking the driveway. So, six people in total were arrested. Three were charged with trespassing and the other three with failure to obey.

“For a police officer we don’t write the law. We just enforce it,” Chief Winstrom said. “For us this morning it wasn’t about the abortion law or Roe v. Wade. It’s simply the law as it is in Grand Rapids and that is you can’t trespass and you can’t block vehicles you know. This is a private building and they wanted access to their driveway.”