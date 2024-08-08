WMTA shares local events to kick off August

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Goodbye, July—Hello August! With a new month come plenty of exciting things going on here in West Michigan, and Paula Shields with the West Michigan Tourist Association stopped by the FOX 17 studio to showcase a few that are perfect for any August agenda:

Off Map Wedding Showcase

How about something rustic and out-of-the-ordinary for your dream wedding? Consider "Glamping." On Saturday, August 4, you can head to South Haven for Off Map Glamping's Wedding Showcase where you can meet tour Off Map's 75-acre property, meet wedding vendors, get exclusive discounts, partake in free giveaways and more. It takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 in the afternoon, and you can register online here.

Beerfest at FireRock Grille

Grab your fellow hop-heads and get to FireRock Grille in Caledonia on Friday, August 9 for the start of Beerfest, with brews from 12 local breweries including Bell's and Founders. There will also be live music from the Charlie Horse Band plus a taco buffet and a limited menu. Head to FireRock's website for more information.

Boyne City Piratefest

Batten down the hatches and brush up on your pirate-speak, because from August 8 through 10, it's time for the annual Boyne City Piratefest. The weekend-long festival features shiploads of pirate-themed fun including a poker run, the pirate queen pageant, the pirate invasion flotilla, a colorful parade and a costume contest. Plus, don't miss the 'Pirates Got Talent' show and live music performances. Find more on Piratefest here.

Unity Christian Music Festival

Unity Christian Music Festival returns to Muskegon from August 7 through 10, with 20 bands from around the country slated to perform. It's billed as an affordable family event and features free entry on its first day (kids under 5 get in free all weekend). Aside from music, there will be activities, a family fun zone, and a blood drive as well. Plus, be sure to check out CranHIll Ranch's Extreme Games for more adventure. Find tickets and more information here.

You can always head to WMTA's website for the scoop on fun events going on around West Michigan all year round.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube