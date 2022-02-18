Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Winter Weather and Wind Advisories set for Friday afternoon through Saturday morning

Wind gusts upwards of 50 mph and snowfall 2-4" expected Friday evening
items.[0].image.alt
fox 17
DMA RPM Wind Speed Gust Direction2.png
Posted at 7:41 AM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 07:41:43-05

GRAND RAPIDS — Another Canadian clipper system is set to arrive Friday afternoon and evening continuing overnight into early Saturday. Winter Weather and Wind Advisories are set in place for this time frame. Late this evening and overnight wind gusts can increase to 50 or even 55 mph at the peak strength of the storm which can also cause blowing and drifting snow. Snowfall will start to develop this afternoon and continue overnight giving 1-2 inches of snowfall for most of West Michigan with higher totals of 2-4 inches of snowfall more north where the Winter Weather Advisory lives for Muskegon, Newaygo and Oceana counties.

FOX17 Wind Advisory.png
FOX17 Winter Weather Advisory.png

Focusing on snowfall first, as the clipper system develops throughout the afternoon it can bring a general snowfall with some lake enhancement moving through from NW to SE. Near our central viewing area around I-96 and southward neighborhoods can gain another 1-2 inches of snowfall; otherwise more north and west of Grand Rapids areas can gain another 2-4 inches of snowfall where the Winter Weather Advisory is focused. Everyone can see blowing and drifting snow with the strong winds.

CM 6Z RPM 12KM Midwest.png
CM 6Z RPM 12KM Midwest2.png

The snow will wrap up quickly through the overnight possibly leaving a lingering lake effect flurry early Saturday morning. The wind will ramp up as the clipper system moves in bringing in its strength overnight. We can see wind gusts 40 to 50 possibly even 55 mph at times through the overnight. Early Saturday morning winds can still be strong upwards of 30-40 mph eventually relaxing back late Saturday even. Possible wind damage or isolated power outages can be seen plus any loose tree limbs potentially blown around.

DMA RPM Wind Speed Gust Direction2.png

On top of the wind and snow we have colder air already in place and now will feel bitter cold. Once you factor in our actual temperatures and winds by Saturday morning West Michigan will have feel like temperatures in the negatives. Bundle up and stay safe through this wind and snow!

DMA RPM Feels Like 6am Sat.png

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News