Winter storm pummels lakeshore

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Part of Pere Marquette beach was closed on Wednesday due to the Winter Storm Warning that much of the area was experiencing. However, it didn’t stop people from driving to the open parts, pulling over, and snapping a few pictures of the waves.

“It’s very cold and very windy,” said Daniel Holloway who was visiting in town from Mississippi. “It’s beautiful but definitely a good day to be indoors.“

Holloway has family who live along the Lakeshore and the Muskegon County area, he said. He wasn’t distracted much by the cold.

“I used to spend the winters up here almost every year with my grandparents in Benton Harbor,” he said. “They were close on the lake too. This kind of miserable biting cold is familiar.”

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts were up to 37 miles per hour in Muskegon, which caused the waves on Lake Michigan to reach several feet.

The winds were so intense it pushed a lot of the snow on the beach onto the streets.

“I hate the snow but it’s pretty down here,” said local resident Tracy Straham. “It’s cold but pretty.”

The NWS stated that the temperatures were in the early 20s and the wind chill was 8 degrees.

Despite not being from Michigan, Holloway knew exactly how to dress for Pere Marquette. He suggested others dress accordingly should they visit.

“Pack warmer than you think you have to,” he said. “And bring a good pair of shoes and a hat.”