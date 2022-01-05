Today's Forecast: Heavy snow and strong winds develop

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A system is building into West Michigan from the northwest with blast in this morning with snow showers developing by mid-morning. On top of snow, Arctic air and strong winds are likely with this storm. Several inches of snow will be possible from this morning into Thursday morning. Lake effect snow showers will continue to bring local additional accumulations from Thursday afternoon into Friday. The heaviest accumulations will be along/west of U.S. 131. WINTER STORM WARNINGS have been posted until 7 A.M. Thursday for Allegan, Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Newaygo, and Oceana Counties. We expect about 4" to 8" with locally higher amounts possible into Thursday morning. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been posted for the same time for Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Barry, Ionia, Montcalm, Mecosta, Osceola, Berrien, and Cass Counties with about 2" to 4" possible there. Locally higher amounts are possible. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been posted for Gratiot, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Calhoun, and Jackson Counties for the same time, but with snow accumulations up to 2". Very strong winds will reduce visibilities at times to white-out conditions and drive wind chills to around zero. Please be safe.

TODAY: Cloudy with snow likely, windy conditions, and Arctic air arriving through the day. High temperatures in the low/mid 30s early, then dropping through the day. Wind chills around zero, accumulating lake-effect snow likely with the highest totals occurring along/west of U.S. 131. Blowing and drifting with near white-out conditions in the strongest, most persistent bands. Winds west-northwest at about 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 40/45 mph...near 50 mph at the immediate lakeshore.

TONIGHT: Lake effect snow showers with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows in the teens, with steady winds from the west / northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TOMORROW / THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulations along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the teens and lower 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulations possible along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the teens and lower 20s.

