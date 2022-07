FLINT — The Detroit / Pontiac National Weather Service office confirmed a weak EF-0 tornado touched down south of the Flint area near Lake Fenton during the evening of July 11th.

fox 17

This tornado touched down 3 miles north of Fenton in Genesee County and lifted 3 miles east northeast of Holly in Oakland County being on the ground for 7.5 miles with a width of 40 yards and peak winds of 65 mph. The destruction lift behind included sporadic tree damage and homes with mostly roof damage.