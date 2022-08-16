‘We want to do the best job:’ Dozens of security officers get ready for the school year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The first day of classes for Grand Rapids Public Schools is on August 23. However, on Tuesday, their security officers and others underwent a special training at GRPS University, preparing them for the upcoming year.

“We have a 32-hour course, a School Security Academy that we’re running for all the Kent County area school security officers,” said Larry Johnson, GRPS chief of staff and executive director of public safety. “It’s the second year that we’ve done this but it’s the largest turnout that we’ve had.”

Around 75 officers were in attendance. Kentwood, Caledonia, Wyoming, and Godwin Heights were among the many districts that were represented.

”Some of what just took place were what to do ifs,” said James Blessman, who’s been a security officer with GRPS for nine years. “Some cases studies, some ideas around practicing different scenarios regarding students and pretty much anything you can imagine happening: missing students, students bringing weapons in the building, students skipping class, students dealing with fights.”

This week’s agenda includes learning how to do crisis management and response, documentation, and writing reports. There’s even a portion on active assailants and emergency protocols.

“Here in Kent County, Michigan we’ve also put security at the top of the educational agenda,” Johnson said. “We’ve got some new folks this year to refresh them, understanding that we’re coming out of two major incidents: Oxford, just on the East side of the state, and Uvalde. We have to sharpen the pen a little bit.”

The academy lasts through the end of the week, Johnson said, and later many will be meeting with law enforcement to complete their training.

However, both Johnson and Blessman said they believe the best way to have a safe school year is to build trust with the kids, their parents, and staff.

“The people who are looking after your kids really care,” Blessman said. “We want to do the best job that we can do to see our students grow.”