Warmth, rain , cold and wintry mix all ahead for this upcoming week

GRAND RAPIDS — West Michigan will have another day with a rain snow mix as some are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 4 o'clock this afternoon. Expect more widespread wet slushy snow similar to what we saw on Saturday. Roads can be slick and power outages are possible. Take caution and stay safe! Temperatures will remain in the 30s all day.

We will hold on to lingering rain snow mix showers into early Monday otherwise; we will stay dry for the rest of our Monday and into much of Tuesday. Tuesday we will warm up pushing temperatures into the 40s and eventually the 50s on Wednesday. Warmer air quickly rushes into the region as you can see in the upper levels of the atmosphere with the green and yellow colors.

The warm up will be accompanied with rain come overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. The rain will move in from northwest to southeast with a passing cold front.

Behind this cold front colder air will rush back into West Michigan putting us with temperatures back into the 40s and a rain snow mix chance on Thursday. Its a roller coaster of a week with our temperatures and precipitation. Buckle up and stay safe!