Warmer temperatures and a mainly dry week ahead

GRAND RAPIDS — West Michigan woke up with chilly temperatures once again with mostly the 30s across the area. After the frosty morning we will warm up quickly with plenty of sunshine and calmer winds.

We will be warmer this this evening and continue the warming trend the rest of the week eventually pushing temperatures above average by the end of the week. This time of year we should have afternoon highs in the middle to upper 70s. The next 8-14 days the Climate Predication Center forecasts West Michigan to stay above average.

Rain chances will appear late Wednesday overnight into Thursday with a shower or storm possible. These showers and storms look to focus more southeast, but we will have more details as we get closer to the. middle of the week. The start of next weekend looks warm and even a bit humid.