U of M vs. MSU basketball game postponed

The University of Michigan vs. Michigan State University game scheduled for today has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

According to the University of Michigan, some of its basketball players tested positive for COVID-19 and all the positive tests forced Michigan to fall below the Big Ten Conference roster minimum.

Both teams are going to coordinate with the Big Ten conference office to reschedule the game.

FOX 17 will now air the Villanova at DePaul game at 2 p.m. immediately following the UConn at Seton Hall game.