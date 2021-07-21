Watch
Toy drive for Helen DeVos Children's Hospital

Tommy's Toy Drive
Posted at 7:19 AM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 07:19:47-04

GRAND RAPIDS — It's almost Christmas… Christmas in July that is! Tommy’s Grand Rapids Wake and Surf Shop is collecting for its annual toy drive supporting Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital donating a boat full of toys! Tommy’s is hoping to have the whole community come together in order to give a toy to as many children as possible. Santa Claus will even help delivering the toys later this month!

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital has a wish list of items and toys they would love to receive including things like Play-Doh, Leggo's, coloring books and sports apparel. The community has until July 27th to swing by Tommy’s Wake and Surf Shop to drop off toys or log on to their website to donate.

