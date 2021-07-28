Total Reality VR now open in Belmont

BELMONT, Mich. — Total Reality VR is now open in Belmont, offering thousands of virtual games.

There is something for every age on any of their six different playing stations with future upgrades in sight, as omnidirectional treadmills will soon be available.

They even have a retro game room and can host your child's birthday party.

Total Reality VR is starting to partner with local school offering training and practice with the e-sports community, allowing kids to work toward possible scholarships through e-Sports.

Lots of fun at Total Reality VR to check out.

More details can be found at their website here.