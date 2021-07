POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say three people were hospitalized after a crash overnight in Cass County. The other driver involved allegedly took off from the scene and the vehicle was later found not occupied.

It happened before 2:30 a.m. on M-51 near Edwards Street in Pokagon Township.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office,a vehicle was traveling north and did not stop at the stop sign, striking another car.

There's no word on if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.