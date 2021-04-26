Help wanted: Teens and reopening businesses prepare for summer jobs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Summer is just around the corner, meaning teenagers will be out of school looking to fill their time with a summer job.

For some teens, this might be their first job search, which can seem overwhelming.

Luckily, there are a variety of jobs across West Michigan as businesses begin to reopen following COVID restrictions.

"It's during the summertime, that's the hardest to find a job. It also can be a little bit more difficult because of COVID," said Summer Moser, a teenager looking for her first job.

Moser has applied to a few jobs for the summer, but hasn't heard back just yet.

"A lot of the places actually, they prefer teens to work in like certain areas," said Moser.

On recruiting sites like indeed and ZipRecruiter, hundreds of jobs are being listed across West Michigan for young workers.

"We do hire a lot of teens for a lot of them it's their first job with us. We just need them to fill out an application for us and we're off to the races," said Cait Thrasher, Marketing Manager of Craig's Cruiser.

Places like Craig's Cruiser in Wyoming has dozens of open positions this summer and are searching for the candidates *right now.

"Right now it's really easy to get a job with us. If you want to work and you've got a great attitude that's, that's step one," said Thrasher.

SEE MORE: Help wanted: In pandemic, worry about finding summer workers

Other steps needed to get your first job? Thrasher says whether you're applying at Craig's Cruiser, a local restaurant, retail store, or landscaping company, there are some key things to keep in mind when applying for a job once you've filled out an application.

"Knowing their availability is good to know after they've got the job," said Thrasher. "We're not expecting you to show up in a suit and tie, but you know, a collared shirt, a nice blouse and some khakis that also goes a long way."

Teens will also need a work permit for their summer jobs, to legally work under the age of 18 years old, according to Brad Glazier, an attorney at the Law Firm of Boston Glazier. "Minors must be at least 14 years of age for most occupations. And they need to have a work permit. And they're limited in terms of the hours that they work."

As far as a paycheck goes, teenagers by law can earn a training wage of $4.25 if needed. Once they are trained, the minimum wage for teens is $8.20 per hour.

"It's a great opportunity for kids to start seeing what it's like to have a little money in their pocket," said Glazier.

For Moser's mom Lisa, she's excited to see her daughter learn valuable skills and knows she will eventually land her first job.

"Right now, she doesn't have a job, and it's okay. Something will come along, and they'll come along at the right time. When that happens, we will be ready for it," said Lisa.

To learn more about the city of Grand Rapids youth employment program, GRow 1000, click here. Application deadline is Friday, April 30.