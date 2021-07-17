Sunshine returns to West Michigan for the weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After rounds of heavy rainfall and gloomy skies, the persistent and pesky low pressure system from last week is shifting towards the southeast. The high pressure towards our northwest has been in battle with the low pressure. After a long match, high pressure is expected to rule this weekend.

WXMI

A few clouds will hang around for Saturday morning and early afternoon, but mostly sunny skies are forecast for the evening hours. A few sprinkles are possible near I-94 this afternoon near Southwest Michigan, but the chance for rain is minimal.

WXMI

High pressure will dominate all day Sunday and Monday, and the humidity will decrease. All-in-all, it's going to be a great end to the weekend and start to the work week. Temperatures will also rise, reaching into the mid to upper 80s.

The next chance for rain arrives on Tuesday, where showers will be possible east of US-131. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 weather team for all updates.