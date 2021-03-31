Menu

Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Spring break at Woodland Mall

items.[0].videoTitle
Spring Break Woodland Mall
Posted at 6:48 AM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 06:48:39-04

GRAND RAPIDS — The Easter bunny will not be hopping his way to Woodland Mall this year keeping with precautions for Covid-19. Instead the mall says many stores will still have their own events going on as well as family fun with toy stores and the arcade to blow off some steam.

Woodland Mall expects low crowds during the typical spring break travel time and says weekday mornings are the least crowded. If you are in need of any Easter gifts, the mall is a great way to support our local businesses in a one stop shop.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News on your time