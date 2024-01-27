Spotty showers around for the weekend

GRAND RAPIDS — We will continue to see spotty showers through this weekend. Waking up on Saturday to very light drizzle before a bit of a break in any rain until later Saturday evening.

A spotty shower is possible early in the evening hours, otherwise better rain chances arrive overnight. Best showers will be mainly along and south of I-96 and are expected to be light.

The rain can switch over into a bit of wintry mix or light snow mostly SE of Kalamazoo more towards the east side of the state. We will dry out quickly but keep with the cloudy skies for the rest of your weekend.

After spotty showers through the weekend we will see a light wintry mix chance mostly on Tuesday for this upcoming week. Stay with the Fox 17 weather team for all the latest updates.