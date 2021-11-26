Watch
Slippery roads likely contributed to deadly crash along I-94 in New Buffalo

Berrien County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 5:56 AM, Nov 26, 2021
NEW BUFFALO, Mich. — Authorities say at least one person was killed and several people were injured after a crash in Berrien County on Thanksgiving.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. along I-94 near Maudlin Road near New Buffalo.

According to the Berrien County Sheriff's Office, a driver of a 2008 Ford Escape lost control on slippery roads and struck a guard rail along I-94. One of the four people inside had gotten out to help the driver when a Buick Lacerne also lost control and slammed into the SUV.

Police say the passenger was pinned between the 2 vehicles and the driver of the Ford Escape was thrown and trapped under the SUV.

All the others involved were hospitalized for injuries and at least one was airlifted to the hospital.

No names have been released.

