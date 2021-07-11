Rounds of showers expected in West Michigan through Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sprinkler systems will get a break the next few days, as rounds of showers are expected Sunday through Tuesday. While showers will mainly be light and spotty, some heavier bursts of rain will be possible Monday and Tuesday.

The same slow-moving system is the culprit for showers each day. By Monday evening, the low pressure system is expected to track directly over Lake Michigan.

WXMI

It will gradually move North by Tuesday afternoon, before a cold front generates additional showers in West Michigan. By Tuesday afternoon, parts of the region could see one to three inches of accumulation. This would be in total from all of the rain since Sunday!

WXMI

The system is expected to depart Tuesday night, setting up for a drier Wednesday. However, another system is expected to develop and arrive overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Stay tuned with FOX 17 through the week as rain and thunderstorm chances continue.