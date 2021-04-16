Robinette's Spring Wagon Tours

GRAND RAPIDS — A West Michigan favorite is celebrating spring as everything starts to bloom. Robinette's isn’t just a place to visit in the fall…they are open year-round and are really starting to have business pick up again as spring brings a blooming orchard. Next weekend April 24th wagon tours will take your whole family through the orchard. Michigan weather will play a role in what you see but the Robinetee's orchards are coming to life.

Mark your calendar for April 24th noon to 2 with wagons taking off every half hour. It's just $2.50 per person. There will be masks required on the wagons and pre-purchased tickets are encouraged as there will be limited capacity on each wagon. Log on to Robinette’s Facebook page or their website for more details and tickets.

Don’t forget you can still get your cider and donuts afterwards too!