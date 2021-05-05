Watch
Relax outside Mother's Day weekend at Summerhouse Lavender Farm

Summerhouse Lavender Farm
Posted at 6:45 AM, May 05, 2021
SAUGATUCK — Mother’s Day weekend makes for a perfect time to enjoy the spring weather with the family.

There's one West Michigan farm offering a great place to relax outside along the Lakeshore. Summerhouse Lavender Farm, just 10 minutes outside of downtown Saugatuck, is ready for opening weekend to celebrate mom.

Summerhouse Lavender Farm kicks off their opening celebrations Saturday and Sunday from 11 to 5. They’ll be open the rest of the summer with a new yoga series, plus full bloom in late June/early July.

Follow them on Facebook and Instagram for all the details, plus check out their website at summerhouselavenderfarm.com.

