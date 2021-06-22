Racecar driver doesn't let Crohn's disease slow him down

GRAND RAPIDS — Crohn's and Colitis disease affects many across West Michigan and around the country. This weekend the West Michigan Crohn's and Colitis Foundation is holding their annual Take Steps Walk to support all those impacted by inflammatory bowel diseases. The disease can be debilitating to so many but Adam Casari doesn’t let it stop him out on the track at Berlin Raceway. Adam has had Crohn's disease since middle school and spent almost 6 months in the hospital during high school. Adam fell in love with racing as a kid and now gets to live out his dream on the track while not letting Crohn's disease get in his way.

Adam says there are of course good and bad days but everybody has something and you learn to live with it but never give up. Crohn's and Colitis have no cure which makes the work of the West Michigan chapter of the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation so important. Every year to support those with IBD they raise funds and bring awareness to the diseases. If you would like to support the community you have the opportunity to walk for a cure and Take Steps at Millennium Park Saturday, June 25th at 11 a.m. If you would like to join the walk find out all the details here.

