BYRON TOWBSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police are identifying the three people who died in a crash late Saturday night.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. along M-6 near Byron Center Avenue. Police say a 2016 Chevy Silverado, carry three people, struck a pole and caught fire.

Lisa Baweja, age 49 of Hudsonville, Brian Gould, 50 of Wayland and Andrew Segovia, 30 of Jenison all died in the crash, according to a press release from Michigan State Police.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.