Plenty of heat, building humidity and breezy winds this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS — West Michigan kicks off the weekend with another beautiful day of sunshine, hot temperatures and breezy winds. Be cautious as there is an elevated fire risk primarily in Northern Michigan, but any out of control fire can become dangerous very quickly with our current drought and breezy winds.

maxuser

The breezy winds will push waves heights along the lake shore. We have a high and moderate beach hazard risk with higher waves northward and lower southward. Stay safe by staying off the piers and out of the water. A general 2 to 4 and 3 to 5 foot waves this afternoon.

maxuser

Saturday will remain mostly comfortable through the heat but humidity will slowly climb through the weekend heading into next week. Sunday we will just flirt with the muggy mark before dew points soar into the mid and upper 60s next week.

maxuser

We will start to see shower and storm chances from Monday to Wednesday with moisture coming mainly from the Gulf. These will be some pulse showers and storms in a hit or miss fashion with a heavy downpour possible. Most of West Michigan is still in a severe drought so we will take any and all rainfall we can get. Temperatures later in the week stay in the 80s with decreased humidity.