'Plan ahead': USPS Mail will take longer starting Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The US Postal Service has announced that certain types of mail will now take longer to arrive, while also increasing prices on some services for the holiday season. Mail delivery times have already taken a major hit during the pandemic, with mail taking longer and longer to arrive at its destination.

Starting Friday, Oct. 1, the time some mail will spend in-transit will increase by one or two days. This will mostly be for mail traveling longer distances.

The Postal Service says most First Class Mail and periodicals should remain unaffected for now.

The cost to ship certain types of mail will also temporarily increase for the upcoming holiday season.

As of Sunday, Oct. 3, the cost to ship Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express boxes and envelopes will increase by 75 cents.

$0.75 Increase for Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express Boxes and Envelopes

$0.25- $0.75 Increase for 0- 10lb Shipments

$1.50- $3.00 Increase for 11- 20lb Shipments

$2.50- $5.00 Increase for 21- 70lb Shipments

Supply chains throughout industries in the United States have begun to see increasing delays, along with product and staffing shortages.

All of these factors make the upcoming holiday season a particular challenge for retailers in West Michigan who do a large portion of their business through online orders.

“This year, we have seen a delay in our shipping already, and this is before the real busy season has actually kicked in, as far as all the retail shipping,” said Mike Burns, sales manager at Grand Rapids Popcorn Company.

"So we're encouraging customers to get your orders in early, so that we can fulfill the gifts for you, because we're also seeing issues with products that we need to create these gifts.”

The have already had to get creative in ways because of issues piling up within supply chains.

“We're good on the popcorn… it's more of, in some of the items that we use, in the gifts, as far as like baskets, or tins, or plastics. Mostly in the plastics industry.”

They suggest you put your orders in sooner rather than later. You can place orders now and have them shipped out closer to the holidays.

You can see many of the products and services they offer, and place an order, on their website.

