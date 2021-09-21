Pet parents focusing on pet nutrition

GRAND RAPIDS — More and more people are looking online to try and better their pet’s diets by making their own pet food, but this can actually be pretty dangerous for our furry friends. Our dogs and cats become part of the family but are we feeding them a well-balanced diet to make their lives the best.

Next Generation Pet Wellness can help any pet on any budget to have the best diet possible. Pet nutritionist, Samantha Henson says 90% of pet owners who try to make their own food do it wrong. She says you can not trust the random recipe you find online to make pet food. She has seen numerous pets end up with life threatening issues after eating the wrong unbalanced diet. She focuses on high quality ingredients to help keep animals out of emergency situations.

Time and time again Henson has healed dogs and cats from the inside out with the proper food. Next Generation Pet Wellness starts with a 30 minute consultation to learn all about your pet and build custom meal plans and recipes for their needs.