Parents push for bike safety after son's death

GRAND RAPIDS — Every spring and summer we start to get outside again enjoying countless activities around West Michigan like biking. Riding for Ryan is a non-profit that Stacie and Andy Marsman founded 2 years ago when they turned a personal tragedy into a positive improvement for the community and many families. Bright yellow flags now fly from kid’s bikes making that child more visible to everyone including drivers on the road. Stacie and Andy’s son Ryan was killed just before his 7th birthday during a bicycle and truck accident. Ever since Ryan’s death they have worked to do everything they can to keep children safe while simply enjoying a bike ride. The bike flags are free as the Marsmans want bike flags to become as common as bike helmets to continue to keep everyone safe. Listed below are locations to pick up a Riding for Ryan flag.

- Cascade Fire Station on Thornhills

- Cannon Fire Station, Rockford

- Big Boiler Brewing, Lowell

- Lake Odessa Police Department

- Gerrits Appliance, Wyoming

- Eaton Rapids Medical Center

Help support their cause by making a donation at their website ridingforryan.org.