"One step at a time, one day at a time" — Sophomore Wayland football player recovering from collision in first game of season

WAYLAND, Mich. — Kaharrie Pureifoy, 15, sustained a concussion Thursday evening when his helmet slammed into another during the team's season opener.

After pushing through the pandemic, Pureifoy anticipated his return to playing football above almost all else.

"He loves the game... He's been doing this since he was 7-years-old," Angela Moore, Kaharrie's mom, told FOX 17 on Monday.

"Kaharrie is an outgoing, phenomenal young man. He's my good man... Great grades, loves sports just all the way around."

He sustained a severe concussion in Wayland JV Football's first game of the season on Thursday evening.

“His speech is now back when versus before... he was unconscious... when he first started back, it was harder for him to talk, but now its coming back,” his mom said Monday.

“We don't know how things could affect, or run later on down the line, and especially with the fact of, it's thrown off his speech, and it's thrown off balance, and it's thrown off... it's hard to remember some things.”

A friend of Kaharrie set up a GoFundMe page to help cover some of the family's growing medical costs.

While Kaharrie was completely conscious, and even speaking albeit faintly, Monday, he will now go to Mary Free Bed to continue his recovery through physical therapy.

"Thank you guys, for the love and support," Kaharrie was able to say to his supporters through FOX 17's camera Monday.

"It's been truly a blessing, and I just thank God every day that I have people like you guys on my side and supporting me. It really means a lot."

FOX 17 also reached out to Wayland Union Schools for comment, and received the following statement from Superintendent Dr. Christina Hinds:

"The safety of our student athletes is our top priority during practice and games. Within minutes of any injury, our medical personnel assesses the situation and advises when we need to call 911. Paramedics are available within minutes and provide care to the injured athlete.

Our Athletic Trainer works regularly with our students. Our coaches and students are trained to recognize signs of concussion. It’s difficult when one of our students is injured and our Wildcat Community supports each other through these tough times."

**You can donate towards the family's medical costs via their GoFundMe Page HERE**