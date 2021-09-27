Newaygo Sheriff’s Office investigating teacher at Tri County Area Schools

SAND LAKE, Mich. — The Newaygo County Sheriffs Office is investigating a teacher at Tri County Area Schools.

FOX 17 reached out to Superintendent Allen Cumings who declined an interview but emailed us the letter that was sent to parents yesterday. It states:

Dear Tri County Parents and Community,

This morning we learned of a Facebook post containing allegations against a Tri County High School teacher and coach. On Tuesday, August 10, Tri County was informed by the Newaygo County Sheriff’s department of allegations against the employee. Once Tri County learned of the investigation the staff member was immediately placed on administrative leave from teaching and coaching and has not been on campus or taught any classes this school year.

Tri County will continue to cooperate with the Newaygo County Sheriff's department as they investigate this case. If you have any questions regarding this matter, please contact the Newaygo County Sheriff's department at 231-689-7303 or my office at 616-636-5454.

Sincerely,

Allen Cumings

Superintendent

FOX 17 reached out to the Board of Education for interviews. They deferred all requests to the Education Services Center and superintendent. We also reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for an interview and we’re waiting to hear back.

***For tips please call (231) 689-7303 and (616) 636-5454***