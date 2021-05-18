New exhibit at GRPM: Amazing Pollinators

GRAND RAPIDS — A brand new exhibit is open at the Grand Rapids Public Museum in perfect timing for the summer! Amazing Pollinators will let the whole family explore and learn all about the pollinators that help our community thrive. Kids will get to play games with multiple teaching aspects a part of each playing piece plus select a mission board to learn through the maze to complete the mission of the pollinator and try to survive.

The exhibit is offered in both English and Spanish and is included in your ticket price for the Grand Rapids Public Museum. Amazing Pollinator will be in town until August 29th.