NWS rolling out new Destructive Thunderstorm Alert nationwide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new destructive thunderstorm wireless emergency alert will roll out nationwide, allowing the NWS to reach as many people as possible with critical life saving information in the shortest amount of time.

Not all thunderstorm warnings will be accompanied by this new alert, but when life-threatening damage is possible an unfamiliar sound will ring from your phone.

The new destructive thunderstorm wireless emergency alert relays to the public that immediate action is needed based on what cell phone tower your current location is linked with, as a life-threatening event is happening where you are and may cause substantial damage.

On average, nationwide only 10 percent of thunderstorms reach this destructive category each year. It is extremely important to be aware of the forecast, be prepared for severe weather and have an action plan no matter where you are.