New cookie shop gives back to the community

GRAND RAPIDS — The Good Cookie Sweet Shop is now open in Grand Rapids! They offer a variety of delicious cookies and chocolates with everything made fresh in house. The Good Cookie Sweet Shop even has a great gift shop making it a one stop shop right at the corner of Fulton and Fuller. Each month the company also picks a new charity to give back to with a portion of their proceeds or cookies staying connected while supporting the community anyway they can. The store front has been open for a few weeks with their future looking bright expanding with soft serve ice cream and coffee plus a travel trailer for private parties and events. Check them out the next time you are in town!