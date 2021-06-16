GRAND RAPIDS — The Good Cookie Sweet Shop is now open in Grand Rapids! They offer a variety of delicious cookies and chocolates with everything made fresh in house. The Good Cookie Sweet Shop even has a great gift shop making it a one stop shop right at the corner of Fulton and Fuller. Each month the company also picks a new charity to give back to with a portion of their proceeds or cookies staying connected while supporting the community anyway they can. The store front has been open for a few weeks with their future looking bright expanding with soft serve ice cream and coffee plus a travel trailer for private parties and events. Check them out the next time you are in town!
New cookie shop gives back to the community
The Good Cookie Sweet Shop now open in Grand Rapids
Posted at 10:01 AM, Jun 16, 2021
