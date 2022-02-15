National Golf Course of 2022 in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS — The official start of spring is a little over a month away which means golf season in Michigan will be back in no time. This season golfers will get a chance to book a tee time at the National Golf Course of the year because it’s here in Michigan!

Sweetgrass Golf Course is a part of the Island Resort and Casino in the Central Upper Peninsula about 13 miles west of Escanaba. The National Golf Course Owners Association just named Sweetgrass the golf course of the year. The award focuses on several categories including course quality, course management, community involvement and contributions to the sport. The general manager of Sweetgrass says they have their own category they’re proud of as well; making their course environmentally friendly.

Sweetgrass says it hopes to continue to bring more young people and women into the sport of golf. If you’re looking to check out the golf course yourself it’s only about a 6 hour drive from Grand Rapids.

