‘My hopes are up’: Mother of Deanie Peters hopes for justice in daughter’s cold case

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — For 40 years Mary Peters has been waiting for updates in her daughter’s cold case. This week, she got one. A Grand Rapids-area man had been arrested in connection to her case.

READ MORE: Man charged in connection to 1981 disappearance of Deanie Peters

“I miss having a daughter. I miss so much of her life,” said Peters during a phone interview with FOX 17 on Tuesday afternoon. “It’s been 40 years. I’ve missed 40 years of her life. Forty years of not knowing where she is. Is she OK? Is she alive? Is she dead?”

Back in February 1981, 14-year-old Deanie Peters was attending her brother’s wrestling match at Forrest Hills Middle School when she went to the bathroom and did not return.

Since then her case went cold. Her family and friends have longed for answers.

In early July, James Frisbie was arrested for perjury in connection to her case.

“I’m hopeful, very hopeful something comes of this, that we can bring her home after 40 years,” Peters said. “I also thank God for answering my prayers. Maybe nothing will come of this but my hopes are up.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube