BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — More water distributions will be available this week for the City of Benton Harbor.

Brotherhood of all Nations moved its Thursday distribution date to Wednesday, Nov. 24 between 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 27 from 12 to 2 p.m.

Residents will also be allowed to get extra cases of water ahead of Thanksgiving.

You can also schedule water delivery at any time during the week for those who can't leave their homes.