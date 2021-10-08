Monster Jam returns to Van Andel Arena this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan, start your engines - Monster Jam is back!

The monster truck show is making its return this weekend in Grand Rapids at Van Andel Arena for a weekend packed with shows.

Fans can expect loud engines, big trucks and pure entertainment.

Monster Jam is great for both families and adults with shows in the afternoon and in the evening.

Organizers say this is Monster Jam's first stop in Michigan since the pandemic put a pause on live events.

The professional monster truck drivers, like Tristan England who drives the Megalodon, are thrilled to put a show back on for West Michigan fans.

"It's definitely the tricks. I love the skills challenge," said England. "It's where you hone all those skills that I was talking about, and you put it all out there on the track for the fans that paid their hard-earned money to come and see us tear up these trucks. I love getting the crowd on their feet. That's what we're all about."

For more information on show times and tickets, click here.