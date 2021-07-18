Mackinac Bridge re-opened after bomb threat

ST. IGNACE, Mich. — After not finding anything in an extensive search, authorities have re-opened the Mackinac Bridge after previously closing it due to a bomb threat.

Michigan State Police (MSP) told Fox 17 that the bridge has been closed due to this threat.

The bridge was closed for just under 3 hours on Sunday, July 18, because of this threat.

Law enforcement notified the MBA of a bomb threat on the bridge; MBA closed the bridge at 2:15 p.m. After an extensive search, nothing has been found. They are completing one more sweep and hope to re-open the bridge soon. MSP and Mackinaw City police are investigating. — The Mackinac Bridge (@mackinacbridge) July 18, 2021

MSP and Mackinaw City police continue to investigate the situation.

