Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Mackinac Bridge re-opened after bomb threat

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - This July 19, 2002, file photo, shows the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac from Mackinaw City, Mich. Oil transport company Enbridge says Wednesday, a gap has opened between a section of its Line 5 pipeline and the lake bottom in Michigan's Straits of Mackinac. Erosion has washed away sediments beneath the pipeline, opening a gap that exceeds the 75-foot limit set under a state easement. The company says it's awaiting government permits to install screw anchors for additional support in that spot and others along the underwater line. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Michigan State Police investigating illegal climbing incident at Mackinac Bridge
Posted at 4:11 PM, Jul 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-18 17:18:38-04

ST. IGNACE, Mich. — After not finding anything in an extensive search, authorities have re-opened the Mackinac Bridge after previously closing it due to a bomb threat.

Michigan State Police (MSP) told Fox 17 that the bridge has been closed due to this threat.

The bridge was closed for just under 3 hours on Sunday, July 18, because of this threat.

MSP and Mackinaw City police continue to investigate the situation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time