Lake effect snow and more arctic air this week

Sunday Morning Forecast 1.16.22
Posted at 8:28 AM, Jan 16, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS — Another bitter cold morning across West Michigan with temperatures starting off in the single digits but rebounding into the 20s later on. We have lighter winds making temperatures feel a little closer to what they are actual posted at. Sunshine will kick off our Sunday before we build in more and more cloud cover as the day goes on.

We expect light lake effect snow showers on Monday mostly in Allegan and Van Buren counties; otherwise we will be dry and cloudy.

We take a break on Tuesday with a clipper system well off to our north but then transition to more lake effect snow showers Wednesday and Thursday.

More arctic air makes it way back into the region on Wednesday as temperatures fall throughout the day working daytime highs back into the teens. Stay warm!

