‘Just stay out:’ SHAES implores beachgoers to stay out of Lake Michigan during dangerous conditions

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Last summer, South Haven Area Emergency Services responded to a total of three water emergencies, which all turned out to be false alarms, said executive director Brandon Hinz.

This summer has been a different story.

“We’ve been dispatched probably four to fives times,” Hinz said. “We had two drownings here probably about three weeks ago. And then today we were dispatched as well.”

Monday afternoon, around 1 o’clock, SHAES was dispatched to South Beach due to reports of two people in the water. Bystanders rescued them. First responders administered CPR and then transported them to Bronson South Haven.

Hinz said he doesn’t know their conditions yet. However, the incident is under investigation.

🚨 DO NOT GO INTO LAKE MICHIGAN TODAY 🚨@NWS says:



🌊 are high, strong currents

🏊🏽‍♀️ conditions are dangerous

🌬 15-25 mph

🔴 Flags are red

⚠️ is for beaches in Mason, Oceana, Allegan, Van Buren, Muskegon counties.

⚠️ in effect til Tuesday morning // @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/Y4GNsCgtFY — Lauren Edwards (@LaurenEdwardsTV) August 8, 2022

“Lake Michigan I know it’s a different body of water. There’s undertows. There’s rip currents and conditions can change in an instant. That’s something that’s been ingrained in me since I was a kid,” said Hinz, who grew up in the area. “So, I guess I’m always a little on the safe side as far as the lake goes. But, I don’t know if it’s folks from out of town that visit our area that might not know that.”

The National Weather Service said that Monday's conditions were hazardous and that waves could reach up to and over four feet, along with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Over the weekend, Grand Haven authorities said a 21-year-old man drowned at Grand Haven State Park.

Hinz said one of the best ways beachgoers can keep themselves safe is by first knowing their limits and what they can and cannot do in the water.

The second, he said, is to remain calm when conditions turn rough.

“Flip, float and follow: flip on your back, let it take you out to where it’s going to take you and just let it take you out. Follow it and then swim along the shore until you’re out of the rip current,” Hinz said. “Then try to swim back to shore. Obviously know your limits. If you’re not a great swimmer, you shouldn’t be out on a yellow-flag day. Even a good swimmer can get taken out on a yellow flag day.”

Both north and south beaches were dotted with red flags on Monday, which means do not go in the water. When they’re yellow it means people should use caution. And, when they’re green it means conditions are safe to enjoy the water.

But, Hinz warned to always be cautious.

“Even with the flag colors as they are, there’s just no guarantee,” he said. “A rip current could be underneath and nobody could see it, even on a yellow-flag day. And, conditions can change. We’ve seen it change multiple times, just at the flick of a switch.”

So, he stressed: know your limits. Also wear floaties or life jackets or use flotation devices, especially for small kids. And, keep them within arms reach.

Nevertheless, always abide by the flags.

“So many times this summer we’ve had red flags up and people are still getting into the water. It means stay out of the water,” Hinz said. “Do not enter. Don’t get up to your ankles or your knees. You just keep pushing it further and further and further. Just stay out.”