‘It’s more than just man’s best friend’: Animal advocate checks on pets, owners after homeless encampment was cleared

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — When Sarah Gerstner heard that a homeless encampment was being moved out of their location at the old mobile home site off of Stadium Drive, she left work and rushed over.

Gerstner wanted to make sure they and their animals were OK, she said.

“The animals are very stressed. Thankfully we were able to get a hold of Kalamazoo Humane Society, who ran out to SPCA and got kennels,” Gerstner said during an interview with FOX 17 on Thursday morning. “We don’t have any animals at large. We did have a kitten that was running around earlier. I was able to grab the kitten. The kitten is safe in my barn at home.”

Gerstner, who's a volunteer with the Animals Best Friend Fund, was temporarily holding the kitten until it found a permanent home, she said.

Scenes from the homeless encampment site off of Stadium drive.



Some who were there went to the Gospel Mission. Others, who had pets, went to a nearby parking lot bc animals weren’t allowed inside the shelter. // @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/MQrhnMQ9OU — Lauren Edwards (@LaurenEdwardsTV) October 15, 2021

She was with the encampment the last time they were cleared and had to get animal control involved. This time they were able to contain them.

“We have provided leashes and collars so that all of the dogs that are here right now are contained and safe,” Gerstner added. “The Humane Society also provided food [and] water. We have a volunteer going in [to Dollar Tree] right now to get squeaky toys for the dogs. We’re just trying to keep everybody calm.”

Everyone was moved to different locations.

“The space was cleared of approximately 30 people with no arrests to any of the unhoused population,” said Ryan Bridges, public information officer with the city of Kalamazoo. “They all left willingly and there were no issues this morning.”

Gerstner said some of the people went to the Gospel Mission, a local shelter that had beds available. Others, who had animals, moved to a nearby parking lot because pets weren't allowed in the shelter.

RELATED: KDPS clears homeless encampment on private property in Kalamazoo

Gerstner tried to convince some of the people to allow her organization and others to temporarily house their pets while they found housing. However, some refused, and she understood why.

“It’s more than just man’s best friend. These are what are getting these people through this. It’s the one constant. I’ve only run into a couple of people who have gotten animals post becoming homeless,” she said. “But, for the most part these are lifelong animals that have been with them prior to being homeless. They’re not going to give these animals up even if it’s for a couple of days. I know I wouldn’t give my dogs up.”

Bridges said the city was contacted by Plaza Corporation, who owns the old mobile home site, and requested their assistance in moving people from the area. They also forewarned the encampment that they would need to leave soon.

When FOX 17 arrived around 11:30 a.m., construction crews were removing belongings that were left at the site.

“When u see people begging on the street, they’re asking for money to feed their pet,” says animal advocate.



People experiencing homelessness were moved from a site by police. Some went to a shelter. Others w/ animals went to nearby parking lot bc animals aren’t allowed. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/kefK9QFGmZ — Lauren Edwards (@LaurenEdwardsTV) October 14, 2021

“We as the city of Kalamazoo, we continue to work with our partners from the county to the continuum of care and a few local partners on both temporary and permanent housing options. Those are still in the works and there’s nothing I can speak in detail about now,” Bridges said during a Zoom interview. “But, we are definitely committed and remain at the table trying to find options for long term as well as short term because we are aware that the Mission is not an option for all parties. So, we’re sensitive to that and aware of that.”

Gerstner spent the day traveling between two sites, the one off of Stadium Drive and the other on Ampersee and Gilberts streets, making sure the animals and people were OK.

They were, she said, and she hopes others will understand how much their animals mean to them.

“When you see these people on the corner and they’re asking for money and they have a dog with them, they’re not feeding themselves,” Gerstner said. “They’re feeding the dog. I can guarantee you that that dog is coming first. That’s what we’ve seen over and over.”

***A rally in support of people experiencing homelessness and human rights is planned for Saturday at 6 p.m. at Bronson Park***

RELATED: Kalamazoo's Ampersee homeless encampment vacated by police one week after initial deadline

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube