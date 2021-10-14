Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

KDPS clears homeless encampment on private property in Kalamazoo

items.[0].image.alt
Lauren Edwards / Fox 17
IMG_3983.JPG
Posted at 1:09 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 13:09:07-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Another Kalamazoo homeless encampment was cleared out Thursday morning, along with a group that was staying outside the limits of the Ampersee camp that was previously cleared out.

RELATED: Kalamazoo's Ampersee homeless encampment vacated by police one week after initial deadline

The camp cleared was near Meadow View and Stadium drives, city spokesman Ryan Bridges told Fox 17.

Bridges added that because the camp was on private property owned by Plaza Corporation, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers did not have to give advanced notice that they were clearing it out.

The company had asked the city to clear the camp out.

Officers cleared about 30 people off the property at about 8:30 a.m.

IMG_3977.jpg
IMG_3982.jpg

Some of the people forced to leave went to a shelter, while those with pets went to a nearby parking lot because animals aren’t allowed inside the shelter.

IMG_3971.JPG
IMG_3973.jpg

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hhm-local_promo_480x630.png

National Hispanic Heritage Month