KDPS clears homeless encampment on private property in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Another Kalamazoo homeless encampment was cleared out Thursday morning, along with a group that was staying outside the limits of the Ampersee camp that was previously cleared out.

RELATED: Kalamazoo's Ampersee homeless encampment vacated by police one week after initial deadline

The camp cleared was near Meadow View and Stadium drives, city spokesman Ryan Bridges told Fox 17.

Bridges added that because the camp was on private property owned by Plaza Corporation, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers did not have to give advanced notice that they were clearing it out.

The company had asked the city to clear the camp out.

Officers cleared about 30 people off the property at about 8:30 a.m.

Lauren Edwards / Fox 17

Lauren Edwards / Fox 17

Some of the people forced to leave went to a shelter, while those with pets went to a nearby parking lot because animals aren’t allowed inside the shelter.

“When u see people begging on the street, they’re asking for money to feed their pet,” says animal advocate.



People experiencing homelessness were moved from a site by police. Some went to a shelter. Others w/ animals went to nearby parking lot bc animals aren’t allowed. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/kefK9QFGmZ — Lauren Edwards (@LaurenEdwardsTV) October 14, 2021

Lauren Edwards / Fox 17