Is it too early to play Christmas music? West Michigan decides.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fox 17’s morning crew helped kick off the holiday season at 100.5 on Tuesday morning. They were live on-air as the radio station pressed play on their first Christmas song of season. They’ll continue to play Christmas music through the holiday on December 25.

However, how does the rest of West Michigan feel about playing Christmas music so early?

Fox 17 went to Rosa Parks circle to find out.

“I think it’s kind of corny if you do, just a ‘lil bit. I feel like you should do that debatably the day after Thanksgiving,” said Shahied Word. “That’s a reasonable time but I don’t think anything before Thanksgiving or even Black Friday you should do it.”

Braelyn Durkee was of the same mindset.

“You got to get the Halloween music out of the way,” Durkeee said. “But once it’s November, I mean. It’s not like there’s Thanksgiving music I’m aware of.”

Durkee was out enjoying her lunch on Tuesday afternoon. With the nice weather — 60-degree temperatures and sunshine — she said she had to enjoy it.

The weather was one of the reasons many said that it was too early to start playing Christmas music.

“Oh, I’m a big wait ’til after Thanksgiving gal myself,” said Emily Esser, who also soaked in the sun, journaling on the circle. “I don’t care if other people do it. I just wait until after Thanksgiving.”

But, what about Christmas decorations? Fox 17 asked about that as well.

“No, you could start putting some up,” said Lucille Mantella when Fox 17 asked her.

Her friend Teresa Ross disagreed.

“I suppose I would like to have Thanksgiving first myself,” Ross said. “Yes, while you’re slowing kicking in with some of the decorations but maybe not lit up fully.”

Soon the downtown area will be bright with lights for the holidays.

The City of Grand Rapids said on Monday November 21 the Christmas Tree will arrive. Then, days later on the 25th is when ice skating at Rosa Park circle opens to the public.

But, as for decorations, Marcellious Jackson believes now’s a good time to start hanging things up.

“See my family, we do it early, like my mom already got the lights already on,” Marcello’s said. “I’m not gone lie. Honestly, I feel like if you want to have it out, have it out.”