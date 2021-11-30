Here's what we know about the Oxford High School shooting that left 3 dead, multiple injured

(WXYZ) — Officials confirm that three people are dead and eight others are injured following a shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday afternoon.

The students who were killed were identified as a `16-year-old male, a 14-year-old female and a 17-year-old female.

Officials say six of the victims are in stable condition and two more are in surgery. One of those victims is reportedly a teacher and the rest are students.

A 15-year-old student, a sophomore at the school, has been taken into custody. Police say he fired 15-20 shots at the school in the south end, and he was taken into custody within five minutes.

According to police, the suspect's parents have been in contact with the suspect and told him not to talk to the police. Police say the parents have also hired a lawyer. He is currently being held at Children's Village. He could be charged as an adult, officials say.

Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Thorne said,"Pray for our families here in Oxford and our students."

At a press briefing with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and other officials, authorities said they received over 100 calls to 911 about the shooting at the school shortly before 1 p.m.

Officials said the shooting lasted several minutes and a police liaison at the school was one of the people who helped take the student into custody.

We’re told a semi-automatic handgun was used in the shooting.

Students have told 7 Action News they heard an ALICE warning over the intercom.

“We kept hearing ALICE LOCKDOWN, ALICE LOCKDOWN ... I was just scared. I was praying for my safety, my friends safety, everyone’s safety,” said one student.

“I just kept thinking it’s probably a suspicious person walking campus, they’ll get them in a minute and it’ll be over,“ said another student. “In various group chats, I start to get messages saying ‘this person got shot, that person got shot,’ and immediately I was like OK this is real.”

A mother, who was reunited with her child at Meijer, said, “I was scared, I have never been so scared in my life, and when I came to Meijer, I ran to him and he picked me up and gave me the biggest hug of my life.”

This is a developing story.


