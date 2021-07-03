Humidity and heat spike for Independence Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Finding ways to beat the heat will be necessary this Independence Day! While we've enjoyed comfortable and cool air the past few days in West Michigan, that pleasant weather is expected to come to an end on Sunday.

Heat and humidity are building in for this Fourth of July, leading to high temperatures near 90 degrees and muggy conditions.

WXMI

Our dew point temperatures drive the "sticky" feeling in the atmosphere. West Michigan is expected to have dew point temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for Sunday and Monday. When dew point temperatures range between 60 to 65 degrees, the atmosphere feels humid. Conditions spike to the muggy zone for dew point temperatures between 65 to 70 degrees.

WXMI

The hottest day of the holiday weekend will be Independence Day, but Monday comes in as a close second. Find ways to stay cool this weekend, and don't forget an extra bottle of water. The heat can be extremely draining to our bodies. Take time for breaks and find the shade when you can!

WXMI

The next chance for rain arrives on Monday, with showers mainly in the afternoon.